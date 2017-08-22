Lenyűgöző fotókon a tegnapi amerikai napfogyatkozás

A folyamat
Kis kifli
Szabadon
Kezdődik
Teljes napfogyatkozás
Napfogyatkozás a repülőből
Photograph by @babaktafreshi | This photo is one of the first glimpses of #eclipse2017 captured by National Geographic photographer Babak Tafreshi in a jet above the Pacific at the moment the eclipse began. Babak is aboard the flight along with two @Airbnb guests who won the chance to be among the first to witness the solar eclipse before it crosses the US. – We are high above the clouds with @airbnb bringing you some of the first glimpses of the Solar Eclipse. Follow us all day as we bring you incredible moments and stories from our experts #livefrom the air.
Miből lesz a cserebogár!
A multiple exposure image shows the solar eclipse as it creates the effect of a diamond ring at totality as seen from Clingmans Dome, which at 6,643 feet (2,025m) is the highest point in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee, U.S. August 21, 2017. Location coordinates for this image are 35º33’24” N, 83º29’46” W. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst @ernstphotodc #reuters #reutersphotos #eclipse #solareclipse #environment #eclipse2017
Napfogyatkozás testközelből
Amikor a napkorong sötétbe borul
Még a lélegzetünk is elállt a kép láttán
Napfogyatkozás a sziklák fölött
. ” Great American Eclipse over Castle Gardens ” I’m glad I was finally able to take photos of the eclipse after 2 days of driving from Houston to Casper and 2 days of scouting different locations. The most incredidible thing I’ve photographed! . ===== . Ground: Nikon D800, Nikon 14-24 mm @ 14 mm, F/9, 0.8s, iso 800 Eclipse: Canon 6D, @ 400mm FL, F/8, 1/50 s . ===== . بعد از دو روز رانندگی از جنوبه تگزاس به مرکز ایالات متحده, شهره کاسپر مرکزه خورشید گرفتی و دو روز دنباله لوکیشیون برای پس زمینه عکس سر انجام تونستم از این پدیده عکاسی کنم. یکی از اتفاقاته بی نظیری بود که تا حالا عکاسی کرده ام. این خورشید گرفتگی حدوده دو نیم دقیقه طول کشید و تاریکی کامل شد. هنگامی که خورشید گرفتگی کامل شد دمای هوا حدوده هفت تا نه درجه در کمتر از چند ثانیه سرد تر شد.
Akár egy ragyogó korona
Photo by @jimmy_chin Jackson WY 11:38am 8.21.17 What a moment…the magic of the universe unveiled. I wish I could say I was waiting for exactly the right timing on this one….but I was chasing ten kids around the backyard and running by the camera randomly hitting the shutter button. This was the only frame that looked remotely like this. Just reinforces that serendipity can be your best friend when it comes to photography. @natgeo #eclipse
Lenyűgöző látomás
As the sun rose over Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, thousands of people and their vehicles were jockeying for prime eclipse viewing positions. Hours later they were rewarded with a total eclipse of the sun. This image is a composite of two frames, the morning sunrise of the Tetons and a timed multiple exposure of today’s eclipse. Follow @kengeiger for more eclipse images. #eclipse #eclipse2017
