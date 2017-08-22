Lenyűgöző fotókon a tegnapi amerikai napfogyatkozás

Tegnap az Amerikai Egyesült Államok nagy részén teljes napfogyatkozást lehetett látni. A ritka és igen gyönyörű égi jelenség során a Hold eltakarja a Napot és szinte teljes sötétségbe borítja az adott területet. Magyarországról ezúttal nem csodálhattuk meg a tüneményt, de szerencsére rengeteg kép készült róla.

A folyamat

#Repost @kengeiger (@get_repost) ・・・ …Grand Teton & eclipse

Kis kifli


Szabadon


Kezdődik


Teljes napfogyatkozás


Napfogyatkozás a repülőből


Miből lesz a cserebogár!


Napfogyatkozás testközelből


Amikor a napkorong sötétbe borul


Még a lélegzetünk is elállt a kép láttán


Napfogyatkozás a sziklák fölött

. ” Great American Eclipse over Castle Gardens ” I’m glad I was finally able to take photos of the eclipse after 2 days of driving from Houston to Casper and 2 days of scouting different locations. The most incredidible thing I’ve photographed! . ===== . Ground: Nikon D800, Nikon 14-24 mm @ 14 mm, F/9, 0.8s, iso 800 Eclipse: Canon 6D, @ 400mm FL, F/8, 1/50 s . ===== . بعد از دو روز رانندگی از جنوبه تگزاس به مرکز ایالات متحده, شهره کاسپر مرکزه خورشید گرفتی و دو روز دنباله لوکیشیون برای پس زمینه عکس سر انجام تونستم از این پدیده عکاسی کنم. یکی از اتفاقاته بی نظیری بود که تا حالا عکاسی کرده ام. این خورشید گرفتگی حدوده دو نیم دقیقه طول کشید و تاریکی کامل شد. هنگامی که خورشید گرفتگی کامل شد دمای هوا حدوده هفت تا نه درجه در کمتر از چند ثانیه سرد تر شد.

Akár egy ragyogó korona


Lenyűgöző látomás

