15 lenyűgöző fotó, ami mindenkivel megszeretteti a telet

Befagyott vízesés Milwaukee-ban
Töredezik a jég
Rejtett völgy és naplemente
Jégrétegek
Layering up. Its so easy to become complacent with what you do. I’ve tried to challenge myself over the past few weeks to get out a bit earlier to see the sunrise in Wisconsin, and it has not disappointed. Did your comments and attention help me make this decision? Yes, of course, but after I started getting out here a few times I had a personal interest to see the differences on a day to day basis. The lake doesn’t always look like this. Every day it gets warmer, and we have less of a chance to see this in person!
Andy (@grantplace) által közzétett fénykép,
Hajnali derengés
Same Spot, 60 minutes later. This is the final post from my sunrise series to start off 2017 with a bang! I went back to this same spot later in the morning thinking I would see how it looked in the light. I got a little gutsy and stepped right through the ice, left leg completely submerged under the water. Within minutes, my pants leg was frozen solid hard-as-a-rock as I limped back to the car. Lesson learned: always bring a spare pair of pants and socks! My Instagram goal for 2017 is to start posting more series like these. Single posts are great, but I want to create a sense of story to my shots. Hoping to visit many new places this year, meet many more of the instagrammers from the Midwest, and hopefully stepping outside my comfort zone taking more portraits and city shots! #WHPresolutions #ig_color #strangertones #hq_globe #discover_landscapes @hq_globe
Leszáll az est Bradford Beachnél
Kitaposott nyomvonal
A fény játéka
The Path to the Light (or the frigid path back to the car). Sometimes there might be another world waiting on the other side of the horizon.
Andy (@grantplace) által közzétett fénykép,
Kontrasztok
Lábnyomok
Slipping down the Bluffs. Did anyone go anywhere fun today on this 50 degree January Saturday?
Andy (@grantplace) által közzétett fénykép,
Éji csend
Ködbe burkolva
Reflections off the Skyline. So many unique angles from this morning that I still haven’t posted!
Andy (@grantplace) által közzétett fénykép,
Napfelkelte
Nyugodt pillanat
Another Christmas has come to a close. Thankful for all of you guys for your support over this past year. I was much more dedicated to posting my work based on the feedback I kept receiving. I took many trips this year around the state just for photography, adventure, and relaxation. Landscape photography is one of the most calming and rejuvenating activities that you can do. If you’re ever stressed, get out to your local park and try to create something unique for yourself and share it with everyone!
Andy (@grantplace) által közzétett fénykép,
Összeállította: D.A.
Fotó: Instagram/grantplace