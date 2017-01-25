15 lenyűgöző fotó, ami mindenkivel megszeretteti a telet

A réteges öltözködés, a zimankó vagy a latyak mellett elég nehéz a tél szépségeire koncentrálni, de Andy Merkel fotós mindent megtesz azért, hogy az évszak díszesebb oldalát is megörökítse. Szerintünk jó úton jár.

Befagyott vízesés Milwaukee-ban


Töredezik a jég


Rejtett völgy és naplemente


Jégrétegek


Hajnali derengés

Same Spot, 60 minutes later. This is the final post from my sunrise series to start off 2017 with a bang! I went back to this same spot later in the morning thinking I would see how it looked in the light. I got a little gutsy and stepped right through the ice, left leg completely submerged under the water. Within minutes, my pants leg was frozen solid hard-as-a-rock as I limped back to the car. Lesson learned: always bring a spare pair of pants and socks! My Instagram goal for 2017 is to start posting more series like these. Single posts are great, but I want to create a sense of story to my shots. Hoping to visit many new places this year, meet many more of the instagrammers from the Midwest, and hopefully stepping outside my comfort zone taking more portraits and city shots! #WHPresolutions #ig_color #strangertones #hq_globe #discover_landscapes @hq_globe

Andy (@grantplace) által közzétett fénykép,


Leszáll az est Bradford Beachnél


Kitaposott nyomvonal


A fény játéka


Kontrasztok


Lábnyomok

Slipping down the Bluffs. Did anyone go anywhere fun today on this 50 degree January Saturday?

Andy (@grantplace) által közzétett fénykép,


Éji csend


Ködbe burkolva

Reflections off the Skyline. So many unique angles from this morning that I still haven’t posted!

Andy (@grantplace) által közzétett fénykép,

Napfelkelte

Path to the First Light. I’ll be back out again next week for this. Anyone else?

Andy (@grantplace) által közzétett fénykép,


Nyugodt pillanat

Összeállította: D.A.

Fotó: Instagram/grantplace

Frissítve: 2017-01-25