Gyönyörű képek arról, hogyan köszöntötte a világ 2017-et

Szilveszter mágikus éjszakáján emberek milliói köszöntötték együtt az újévet, mikor az órák éjfélt ütöttek. Ezt a varázslatos pillanatot pedig számtalan fotón meg is örökítették, hogy bármikor visszaidézhessük.

London


Padova


Biggar


Szingapúr

New Year’s Eve 2017 – Singapore 🎆🎇🌃🌉 #NewYearsEve #Fireworks #Singapore #MarinaBay #SingaporeCity #NewYear2017

Essen


Santa Fe


Amszterdam

Where in the world did you spend NYE? 🍾🍻🎉#newyearseve #newyear #2017 #byebye2016 #amsterdam

Prága


Thaiföld

Happy New Year 2017!!! #happy #newyear #2017 #fireworks #fireshow #onthebeach #kohsamui #Thailand #qvi #qnet #happiness #blessed #wish

Barcelona


Salzburg


Párizs


Dublin


Velence


Dubaj

#dubai #hotel #newyear #happynewyear #fireworks

Szöveg: F.R.
Fotó: Instagram

Frissítve: 2017-01-02